TWRA investigating bald eagle death

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs help tracking down information a bald eagle was found dead in Lake County last weekend.
The Tennessee River and Wildlife Agency posted on its Facebook page that a mature bald eagle was found shot and killed on Club House Road on March 20.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said there is a "potential reward for information regarding the prosecution of a person or persons involved in the eagle death."
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking information on a bald eagle that was killed in Lake County. The mature...Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.