NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for clues in a hit-and-run involving two boats on Percy Priest Lake on Sunday evening.
According to TWRA officials, it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Dog Leg Cove.
A white speed boat collided with a pontoon boat that had about 13 to 15 people on board.
No injuries were reported.
The white boat left the scene, officials said, and they are currently seeking it as part of their investigation.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
