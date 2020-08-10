NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have identified the man, who's body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake on Monday night.
Crews recovered the body of 42-year-old Michael R. Hicks just after 6 p.m.
When Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers arrived at Percy Priest Lake, group of friends boating told them that Hicks jumped into the water near Four Corners Marina. They said Hicks "began struggling in the water and disappeared under the surface" around 4:45 p.m.
The Office of Emergency Management dive team and multiple Nashville Fire Department boats searched the lake in the area off LaVergne-Couchville Pike.
His friends told fire officials that Hicks can’t swim.
The body of Hicks will be examined by the medical examiners officer to determine cause of death.
