NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a statement Thursday that they will not be moving forward with habitat restoration plans in the north unit on Bridgestone Firestone WMA.
TWRA officials said they would further discuss possible modifications of plans with partners and others to decide what is best for wildlife and the community.
“The TWRA and our partners have a goal of continued restoration efforts to increase native savanna/grassland/shrublands habitat on Bridgestone-Firestone WMA,” said Bobby Wilson, executive director, TWRA. “The decision to suspend this particular project was made in response to the community’s opposition and is not based on the best science or what’s best for wildlife. We do value the community and want to work with partners to come up with a plan that is beneficial for wildlife while allowing the community to give feedback.”
According to management plans by the TWRA, they plan to convert the southern portion of Bridgestone Firestone WMA. This goes along with their strategy for converting closed-canopy forest into savanna/grasslands/shrublands throughout Tennessee.
TWRA said by converting closed-canopy forests, they will help conserve and meet the critical needs for species in the area.
The statement went on to say that nearly 99% of all historical native grassland areas in the southeastern U.S. have been destroyed, including those on the Cumberland Plateau of Tennessee. TWRA said this work would benefit all wildlife that depends on this habitat type, including game species and Species of Greatest Conservation Need, including prairie warbler, field sparrow, loggerhead shrike, yellow-breasted chat, indigo bunting, blue grosbeak, and bobwhite quail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.