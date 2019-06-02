Four people have died on the water just this week in Middle Tennessee. It’s a somber reminder of how important water safety while swimming and boating can be.
“Most of the time we are checking around 100 boats,” TWRA Sgt. Matt Brian said. “We look for people riding in a way that creates an unsafe situation.”
Brian said they stop several boats each day and conduct safety inspections.
“It’s all geared toward us making sure everyone gets to go home safe at the end of the day,” Brian said.
Brian said during those inspections they’re looking for people boating under the influence.
“Especially when people start to come in, we want to make sure everybody’s driving in a safe manner,” Brian said. “We do make arrests almost every weekend for it.”
Brian said they also check to make sure all boats have the required safety equipment, like life jackets for everyone on-board.
“We tend to issue a lot of tickets for a life jacket violation,” Brian said. “A lot of times what we want is them to take a boater education course and learn something.”
In Middle Tennessee just this week four people died on the water in drownings and boating accidents.
“One’s too many,” Brian said.
Brian said no matter what time of day always be aware on the water, whether swimming or boating.
“The dark always adds a new element to everything,” Brian said. “Sometimes you lose your perception, I mean how close a boat is to you or how fast one’s coming."
Brian said TWRA’s main goal is education on the water, to try and prevent more tragedies.
