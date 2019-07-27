PICKWICK LAKE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports four people were injured when the boat they occupied exploded on Pickwick Lake around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
TWRA officials said the craft had seven people on board and was about one-half mile upstream from the boat ramp at Pickwick Landing State Park in Hardin County.
Four of the people in the boat were injured.
One of the four was flown to a nearby trauma center.
Emergency crews took the three other injured people by ambulance to a local hospital.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
