NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Tuesday night that they found the body of a missing boater in the Tennessee River.
The body was found Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. near Shiloh National Military Park in Hardin County. TWRA sent the body to the Medical Examiner's office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification. At this time, all TWRA could confirm was that the person was a man.
It is unclear at this time if the body belongs to one of the three boaters who went missing in Hardin County last month. The three missing boaters, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys, were members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team. They were last seen in a 20-foot Stratos bass boat as it went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam on Saturday, Feb. 22.
TWRA, in addition to several other agencies like Hardin County Fire Department and TEMA, have been searching for the three boaters over the last 17 days.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.