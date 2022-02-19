NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2022-23 proclamation for migratory game birds and hunts regulations Saturday.
The TWRA said that recommendations to the migratory bird hunting seasons were made initially at the Jan. meeting and for the statewide season dates and bag limits that fall within federal frameworks.
The proclamation made by TWRA does not include any regulations regarding the season on wildlife management areas; however, the commission made an amendment to combine the Reelfoot zone and the statewide zone to have the exact dates for a single statewide duck hunting zone.
TWRA said significant changes made in the proclamation include only Tennessee residents applying for season-long duck blinds and the number of wildlife management areas in which they can apply. In addition, ten staked position sites will be reverted to the pool of season-long draw sites.
Deadlines for purchasing permits have not changed, the TWRA went on to say. Commercial turtle and roe permits for residents and non-residents must be purchased by March 15th each year, and if they are purchased by that date, persons will again have to go through the approval process.
