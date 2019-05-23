NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of people are expected to be on the lake this weekend.
Once activity starts picking up, official with TWRA say they respond to wrecks, many of which are caused by boats speeding.
Eric Anderson with TWRA is urging boat drivers to stay aware and make sure your license is up to date. He says recently they have seen a large uptick in the amount of paddle craft on the lakes, like kayaks and jet skis. These are especially dangerous because of their size and people often don’t wear life jackets on them.
“When you’re out and you’re around these larger boats just know that these big boats may not be able to see a small statutes paddle craft in the water. Stay next to the bank or be in an area where you’re not going to encounter these large vessels,” Anderson tells News4.
He says paddle craft is growing in popularity because it is a lot cheaper and easier to find.
