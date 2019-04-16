NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said it’s receiving a lot of photos and calls about snakes.
There are 34 snake species known to be in Tennessee, only four are venomous.
Here’s what you need to look for to determine if the snake is venomous:
Copperhead
It’s usually light brown or gray with dark brown hourglass crossbands.
You might find it near wetlands and streams.
Timber Rattlesnake
It’s often a shade of gray with a black tail.
They’re often coiled up near logs or sunning themselves on rocks.
Cottonmouth
It has potent venom.
You might be able to spot the cottonmouth because of its white upper lip.
Cottonmouths are typically found around water.
Pygmy Rattlesnake
They are gray or tan with an orangish stripe.
They are found in western Tennessee in the Highland Rim along the Tennessee River.
