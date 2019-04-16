Copperhead snake

Copperhead snakes are usually light brown or gray with dark brown hourglass crossbands. You might find it near wetlands and streams.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said it’s receiving a lot of photos and calls about snakes.

Timber rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake is often a shade of gray with a black tail. They’re often coiled up near logs or sunning themselves on rocks.

There are 34 snake species known to be in Tennessee, only four are venomous.

Cottonmouth snake

The cottonmouth snake has potent venom. You might be able to spot the cottonmouth because of its white upper lip. They are typically found around water.

Here’s what you need to look for to determine if the snake is venomous:

