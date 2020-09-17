NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now offering its Tennessee Hunter Education program classes all online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TWRA says the courses can be online by using Hunter-Ed.com. No in-person portion is required.
The online course allows Tennessee students ages 9 and up who satisfactorily complete the course to become certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduates. The online program also gives students to forego the 4-hour field day that was previously required.
Once students complete the course, they will receive their completion certificate.
TWRA says Hunter-Ed.com is highly acclaimed and the course is very interactive, featuring videos, animation and active quizzes. It also features lots of information specific to Tennessee.
The online course costs $28.95 and students will only pay if they pass the course.
Studnets ages 9 and over who are already enrolled in a Hunter Education course may switch over to Hunter-Ed.com to complete the course.
The online course can be found here.
