TWRA: 6-year-old dies after boating accident on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A six-year-old girl has died after a boating accident on Pickwick Lake on Saturday afternoon.
A boating accident happened in Dry Creek cove around 3 p.m. Two personal water crafts collided in that area and three people were involved in the crash, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
TWRA said 40-year-old David Carter was operating one of the boats and died at the scene.
His daughter was airlifted to LeBonheur in Memphis, where TWRA said she later died from injuries involved in the crash.
TWRA said the operator of the other personal water craft did not report any serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the TWRA.
