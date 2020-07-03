HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Shackle Island Fire Department has been around for almost thirty years.
Martin Bowers has been Chief of the volunteer station since 1993 and he says they’ve never lost a firefighter in the line of duty. But they have lost family.
Thursday, officials say a two-year-old was at the fire department with his father when they got separated. The child is believed to have shot himself in the family’s car. He died at the hospital after a LifeFlight transport to Vanderbilt.
Chief Bowers says, “Everybody’s just really upset because that little boy had been down here quite a few times. His Dad is in charge of our radios and apparently he came down to work on the radios and he had the little boy with him.”
Bowers says the child’s father is a full-time firefighter with Mt. Juliet but started his career at Shackle Island and has been working there for about nine years. “He’s a good firefighter. Very knowledgeable, very helpful.”
A GoFundMe page identifies the father as Michael Moore and the two-year-old as John Robert Moore. People at the vigil Friday night confirmed that. Chief Bowers also says the Moore family has an infant child.
“Everybody’s depressed that’s for sure. We’ve all gathered together and we had a get together last night out at Long Hollow Baptist and had some counseling and some debriefing and the ministers talked to us,” says Chief Bowers.
The one thing they all still have is their firefighter community. When one hurts, they all hurt. Bowers saying, “We all stick together. That’s just the way firefighters are. We’re for each other. You know we have to be.”
The link to the GoFundMe page set up to help the family through this time can be found here.
