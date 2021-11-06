NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to Metro Police, the two-year-old critically injured in a shooting this past Monday has died at Vanderbilt.
Metro Police are looking for the father of a two-year-old after the child shot himself at Oakwood Flats on Monday night.
Police believe that the child accidentally shot himself.
However, detectives are still looking to interview his father, Jeffery Thorpe.
Police also state that Thorpe is wanted for unrelated outstanding warrants.
