NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two employees who work at the AT&T Batman building have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with AT&T tell us the two workers are close friends and self-reported positive test results of the virus. The two are currently in quarantine.
The location where they worked in the building on Commerce Street has since been reopened after it was closed for deep cleaning.
