Opry Mills Mall Burglary Suspects
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police and Opry Mills Mall security are trying to identify two women who burglarized several stores and kiosks inside the mall. 

According to police, the women went into the mall on Sept. 13 around 1 a.m. They then burglarized several stores and kiosks, including Elegance Perfume, Shades of America, Cell Fix, Cinnabon and Body Jewel.    

Both women appear to be in their 20's. Police say they walked through the mall carrying shopping bags while burglarizing the stores and kiosks. 

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.                                    

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

