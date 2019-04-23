NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two women are recovering from being shot overnight while outside a home on 16th Avenue North and Cockrill Street.
Investigators tell News4 that the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. The two women, both in their 40s, were both shot in the leg. Investigators say the women were not able to provide a description of the shooter.
Both women were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
