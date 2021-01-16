Two women rescued after vehicle slides down embankment near Joelton

JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Two women were rescued by first responders after their vehicle slid off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned in a creek.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Clay Lick Road near Joelton.
Rescue workers told our crew at the scene that the women are lucky to not be seriously injured.
Officials say they were still transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver reportedly told first responders she lost control because of the icy road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.