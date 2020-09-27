NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Check your tickets!
Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Nashville and Murfreesboro.
The lucky players correctly matched four out of five white Powerball numbers, as well as the red Powerball to win $50,000 each.
The Nashville winning ticket was purchased at the Shell station in Belle Meade, located at 4409 Harding Pike.
The Murfreesboro winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 3401 Memorial Blvd.
