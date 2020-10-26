WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Starting today, Stoner Creek Elementary will transition to remote learning for the next two weeks.
It's a decision Wilson County School felt was in the best interest of not only their students, but faculty as well after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and mandatory quarantines.
"It did meet the threshold in our eyes with the trending not going in a direction that we would like," Bart Barker, Wilson County Schools' Public Information Officer said. "We have not had any hospitalizations as a result of these cases that I'm aware of."
Mt. Juliet Elementary is also transitioning to remote learning. Both schools intend to resume in person Monday, November 9.
"Our intention is to send schools back to their traditional settings," Barker said. "What we do not want to happen is to say, 'OK all schools are now on remote.' We know that our students they need to be in the classroom. There is nothing to replace that classroom setting but we want them to get there in the safest and most efficient way possible."
For consistency, Wilson County Schools is hoping to limit the back and forth between in person and virtual learning.
"When it comes to our K-5 we examine everything very closely on a week by week basis because for our younger students it’s important for them to be in the classroom," Barker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.