ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – A family business was burglarized early Friday morning after opening two weeks ago.
"They've just done more damage to our heart and the door than anything else," Donut Time owner Joanna Mean said.
After ten years at their original Lebanon location, they spent only two weeks at their new one in Lebanon before getting a startling call in the middle of the night.
"We got a call around 2 o'clock that somebody has broken in."
Surveillance video captured by her family business showed a suspect running in through the door frame, breaking open the cash register, and taking whatever was inside. "They took about $200," Mean said.
The bakery two doors down were hit, too. Mean said the community's support is what will put back the pieces.
"It means everything. Even just by the words of encouragement and like quick prayers for us to keep the strength going and keep us in business," she said. "You have a minor setback for a major comeback, and that's how I feel."
