CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify a male and female suspect who stole over $1,500 in tools from a pickup toolbox.
According to police, the suspects stole the tools from a pickup toolbox while the truck was parked at South Hampton Plaza on June 15 around 7:30 p.m.
The suspects were driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche and circled the lot several times before stealing the tools from a Ford F250.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Rushing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5383, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591
