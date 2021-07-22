NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The war in Vietnam came to Sumner County in 1965 for two men, enlisted and one drafted by Uncle Sam. The army gave them rifles, but their own camera and drawing pencils help them make life-lasting memories.
Two men in their twenties from Sumner Co were sent across the world to help win a war.
Both David Wright and Chuck Creasy served Uncle Sam 56 years ago, but the two say it doesn't feel so long ago.
"Chuck and I talking about yesterday, it's been 56 years ago and for me but at times it seems just like yesterday," David told News4.
David graduated from art school before the war, but he forgot to bring his own camera for photos.
"I went to the PX and bought a cheap Japanese Camera," David said. "I was an artist and wanted to capture my experience and people of Vietnam."
Chuck saw more combat, ambushes, and bombings in his first 3 weeks on the ground.
"We lost lots of folks. I remember I only was in the country for 3 weeks. So, that was a wake up call for sure.
While only 21 at the time, David focused on the youth of Vietnam.
"The children that were there in Vietnam at the time I was in 1965, in a country that's been at war for more than 30 years," David said. "Their whole life is consumed with being at war."
A few years ago, Chuck felt the need to go back.
"There was no animosity for me as a Vietnam vet. They were open friendly, open, hard working, tenacious, and in 50 years they had completely totally turned that country around.
Their exhibit on display at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville is a true example of America History; detailing the stories of men as both soldiers and artists.
