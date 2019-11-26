NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to figure out what led to a shooting in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
Officials tell us they responded to a gunshot wound call on Clarksville Pike around 3:40 a.m. They found one man shot with non-life threatening injuries. Another man walked into Nashville General Hospital with a gunshot wound and was believed to have been linked to the shooting.
Police say the first victim was not cooperating with them. Our News4 crew at the scene saw officers searching the area with flashlights. It is an on-going investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
