NORTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are currently investigating a double shooting in the area of Parkwood Park off Vailview Drive in North Nashville.
According to investigators, two victims are in critical condition. Details about what led up to the shooting and any possible suspects are unknown at this time.
The scene is still an active investigation. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
