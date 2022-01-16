LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – A bad collision in Lawrenceburg resulted in one man losing his life on Saturday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two vehicles traveling on Pulaski Highway near Comer Drive collided when one of the vehicles crossed over into oncoming traffic.
THP learned that a Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck an old Chevy truck, driven by 58-year-old Jefferson Whitfield.
Whitfield died as a result of the collision. The driver of the Kia, 28-year-old Uziel Guatzozon, suffered minor injuries.
THP in Lawrenceburg said Guatzozon is being charged with vehicular homicide and driving without a license, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.