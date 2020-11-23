NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management announced it would be testing two tornado warning system alerts on Monday afternoon.
The audible test performed on Monday for maintenance purposes will be the tower at Gower Elementary School, 658 Old Hickory Blvd., and at 826 Burnett Rd. The testing will be between 3:30 and 6 p.m. The test will last about 30 seconds.
PUBLIC NOTICE: The following outdoor warning system locations will have an audible test performed today:Gower Elementary School (658 Old Hickory Blvd)and826 Burnett Rd.The tests will be conducted between 3:30pm and 6pm. The audible alert will last around 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/f2kP0wCTKK— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) November 23, 2020
