NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) -- Two Texas residents were arrested in Algood for possession of narcotics on Sunday.
Two Algood police officers patrolling on foot in a Main Street parking lot noticed an open container visible in an SUV.
The officers waited nearby until Matthew Martin and Kimberly Grelle-Swint returned to the vehicle after leaving a Subway.
According to police, Martin was found to be in possession of what appeared to be marijuana, and a white substance he called "speed," believed to be cocaine.
Grelle-Swint was in possession of what she identified as meth, and cannabis gummies that she said were purchased in Colorado.
Martin was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice, for a warrant out of Texas, and possession of narcotics. Grelle-Swint was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.
