NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There are two new COVID-19 assessments sites open in Davidson County. One of them is located in parking lot N Nissan Stadium, and the other is at Meharry Medical College.
In order to possibly be tested you have to call the COVID-19 hotline: 615-862-7777.
A healthcare worker will access you over phone and determine if you need to go to the assessment site.
When you arrive you will go to an assessment tent and answer questions.
Then you will go through a detailed screening and healthcare workers will decide if you need to be tested for COVID-19.
“Over 4000 tests have been conducted in the city. I think if you don’t need to be assess in person then don’t come here,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir.
The results could take up 7 days, but the test itself is completed in about 5 minutes.
Health officials encourage you to continue to keep your distance from others.
“In the meantime it doesn’t change what you do. Anyone who believes they have symptoms should self isolate. That means seven days or more you you need to stay away from others,” said Dr. Jahangir.
Officials said they are capable of administering hundreds of tests a day.
The assessment sites are open from 9 AM until 3PM Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
A third testing center will open on Wednesday at the former Kmart along Murfreesboro Pike.
If you do feel like you need to be tested or have questions about COVID-19 call 615-862-7777.
The hotline is open from 7 AM until 7 PM.
