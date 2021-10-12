Two suspects accused of the murder of a Nashville musician will face a judge Tuesday morning and are expected to discuss a plea deal.

Diamond Lewis and Decorrius Wright allegedly shot and killed Kyle Yorlets while attempting to rob the musician outside of his home in 2019.

Wright and Lewis were each indicted on multiple charges. They're two of the teens charged with the death of Yorlets. Lewis faces eight charges, including murder, robbery, and theft. Wright faces eleven charges, including murder, robbery, and theft.

In February, according to an attorney representing one of the teens, the two teens charged with the death of Yorlets will be tried as adults.

Five teens were accused of armed robbery and shooting, with Lewis and Wright being the oldest of the group.

