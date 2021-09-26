NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers were shot in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive Sunday night and one has died. Don Aaron with Metro Police says the two teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were arguing with a boy on the phone.
That boy showed up to the home on Eckhart Drive with a group of his friends. An argument broke out and the group of boys began shooting at the home.
The 16-year-old girl was shot and killed. The 17-year-old girl was shot in the legs and is expected to be okay.
