PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two Putnam County teenagers are dead after a crash on Pippin Road on Friday night.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 2002 Dodge DSX driven by 16-year-old Layton Proffitt was traveling westbound when it left the roadway on the right side of Pippin Road, overturning and striking a tree.
Investigators said when the car struck the tree, the cab of the vehicle caved in killing both Proffitt and 17-year-old Leigh Eldridge. Both Proffitt and Eldridge were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.