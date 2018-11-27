MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Two teens have been indicted on murder, weapons, and robbery charges in the death of a man and the critical wounding of another man in a January 2017 shooting at the Nashwood Park Apartments.
Both Byron Alexander Berkley, Jr. and Terrence Demaralowe Rainey, Jr. are facing charges of felony especially aggravated robbery, two counts felony first degree murder, felony attempted first degree murder, two counts of felony firearm possession with intent, felony carjacking, and felony premeditated first degree murder.
Investigators said both suspects, then 16-years-old, murdered 18-year-old Javonte Robinson and critically wounded 20-year-old Roy Hunter. Investigators believe a set-up robbery led to the shooting.
Both teens reportedly implicated themselves during interviews with detectives and were being held in juvenile detention.
