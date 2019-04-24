HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects are on the run after leading police on a wild car chase through two counties overnight.
Police in Hendersonville said two 16-year-olds are in custody. It all started early Wednesday morning in Gallatin, police said the suspects were wanted for car burglary.
The suspects left Gallatin and then went into Hendersonville, that's when spike strips were used to stop the car before it got into Davidson County. Three of the suspects jumped out and ran in two different directions. One of those suspects, a juvenile carrying a handgun, was taken down by Hendersonville Police.
The chase didn't end there. The car crashed along James Robertson Parkway in downtown Nashville where they took the juvenile driver into custody. Police said they're still looking for the other two suspects trying to ID them and identify the potential stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.