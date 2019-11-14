NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested two suspected teen robbers after they were found in a stolen getaway car.
Police say 15-year-old Ludre Cambrough and 16-year-old Taylor Ewin III robbed a man Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 300 block of Haywood Lane.
The teens are also accused of robbing a second man at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of another apartment building in the 400 block of Welshwood Drive.
An officer spotted a Dodge Charger leaving the Welshwood Drive location just after the second robbery. Officers followed the car and after running the license plate number, determined it was stolen on Nov. 5 from Antioch High School's parking lot.
The car stopped in the 1200 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace where the three occupants fled on foot. Police took Cambrough and Ewin into custody and recovered an AR-15 rifle from the car. The rifle had also been reported stolen from a gun store in Kentucky.
Both Cambrough and Ewin have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
Police are still trying to identify and find the third suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.