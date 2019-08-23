DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -- Dickson police credit several tips from area citizens that helped lead to the arrest of two teenagers for a drive-by shooting in July.
According to police, the two teens are suspects in a shooting that happened on the evening of July 28th, where multiple shots were fired into a home on Church Street, from the alley behind.
Four people were in the building at the time of the shooting, but police say none of them were struck, even though a number of bullets were found lodged in interior walls.
Police were eventually able to identify one suspect, who they arrested on August 21st on Church Street in Dickson near Parker Peery Properties.
They identified and arrested the second suspect on Thursday the 22nd, after a brief chase on foot from an apartment complex on Spring Street in Dickson.
Police found a 9-mm on the first suspect, and in questioning the teen admitted to officers that it was one of the guns used in the drive-by. They also found him to be in possession of some drugs, but did not identify the type or quantity found on him.
Police say both suspects are believed to have been shooting from the back seat of the vehicle, and that two additional unidentified suspects were in the front seats.
Both teens in custody have extensive juvenile criminal records.
District Attorney Ray Crouch Jr., will petition the juvenile court to transfer these cases to circuit court, to prosecute both teens as adults.
Each are charged with four counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, two counts of felony vandalism, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one teen faces a drug possession charge.
Investigators believe a second gun used in the shooting has not been located, and are still searching for the other two individuals involved, as well as the vehicle used in the crime.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Dickson Police Department Detective Dustin Hargrove at 615-441-9507 or the anonymous tip line at 615-441-9555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.