NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens have been arrested for attempting to rob and kidnap a 62-year-old woman.
Police say 16-year-old Troy Cole, who is also known as Troy Garrett, was arrested Wednesday night on outstanding aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping charges in connection to the crime.
Cole was arrested at a local mall after officers received information indicating he was likely there. Cole ran when he saw the officers and was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Cole's accomplice and co-defendant, 15-year-old Christon Collins, was arrested on aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping charges Wednesday morning at a Nashville high school which he currently attends.
Both teens are accused of confronting the woman right as she got home from the grocery store. When the teens demanded money, the woman dropped her groceries and tried to get back in her car to lock herself inside. The teens prevented her from getting in her car and ordered the woman into her home on Kenway Road at gunpoint; the suspects then demanded money again.
The woman told police as they got close to the backdoor, she shoved one of the teens out of her home. Both teens then fled the neighborhood.
Surveillance video from surrounding homes in the area helped police identify Cole and Collins as the robbers.
Both were booked at juvenile detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.