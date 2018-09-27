Detectives with Metro Police confirmed Friday that two teens were arrested for robbing a 10-year-old boy at gunpoint on Sunday.
The suspects, ages 13 and 14, turned themselves into police Friday and admitted their involvement in the robbery.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex parking lot on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane.
Police say three males were in a silver 2016 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen. The suspects noticed that a young boy in the parking lot went to his mother's SUV to get his jacket. Two of the males got out of the Civic and demanded the SUV keys from the boy. In a video provided by Metro police, you can see one of the males point a gun at the boy.
The boy gave the gunmen the keys, and the three suspects fled in the Civic and the stolen SUV.
Another video shows a different angle of the two suspects getting out of the Civic prior to the robbery.
News4 has reached out to Metro Police for the status of the third suspect. Stay with News4 for updates.
