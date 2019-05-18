Juvenile Crime Task Force officers late Friday night apprehended two teenagers wanted for the armed robberies of multiple Nashville convenience markets.
David Nunn III, 16, was arrested at Top Golf after officers confirmed he was there with his father. Nunn was carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight at the time of his arrest. Nunn is charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the April 29th holdups of the Exxon Market at 1309 Murfreesboro Pike, the Mapco store at 3043 Nolensville Pike, and the April 27th robbery of the Raceway store at 5781 Old Hickory Boulevard.
Also Friday night, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers apprehended a co-defendant of David Nunn. William Washington, 16, who was wanted on aggravated robbery counts for the April 29th Exxon holdup, was located on Andrew Jackson Way. Like Nunn, Washington is now in juvenile detention.
