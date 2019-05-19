NASHVILLE, TN -- Metro PD's Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested two teens suspected of robbing a pair of area convenience stores in April.
Police arrested 16-year-old David Nunn III on Friday night, while he was celebrating his birthday that day, at Top Golf with his father. When officers searched Nunn as they placed him under arrest, they found he was carrying a loaded automatic pistol, equipped with a laser sight.
Nunn III is charged in Juvenile Court with multiple counts of aggravated robbery for the following incidents:
April 27th robbery of Raceway located at 5781 Old Hickory Blvd.
April 29th robbery of Exxon located at 1309 Mufreesboro Pike
April 29th robbery of Mapco at 3043 Nolensville Pike
Friday night officers from the same task force arrested 16-year-old William Washington for his involvement the April 29th robbery of Exxon Market.
Both were transferred to Metro Davidson County Juvenile Detention.
