NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two teens were arrested and charged following a brief chase on Wednesday night.
16-year-old Miques Crutcher and 19-year-old Nathaniel Webb were charged with aggravated robbery after they robbed a 31-year-old woman as she pulled into her condominium complex Wednesday night.
She told police that she was approached by Webb with a gun who then demanded her wallet and cell phone.
Webb then fled on foot after she complied and got into a Chrysler Sebring which was taken at gunpoint from a 24-year-old woman on Bakertown Road on New Year's Eve night.
Police spotted the stolen Sebring traveling on Whites Creek Pike near Knight Drive in North Nashville and attempted a traffic stop.
The two teens led police on a chase in which they also showed a pistol through the window of the car.
The Sebring came to a stop on Thompson Lane near Eugenia Avenue in South Nashville.
Besides aggravated robbery, Crutcher and Webb were also charged with unlawful gun possession, evading arrest, felony theft and aggravated assault.
In the year 2019, the Juvenile Crime Task Force recovered 258 stolen or carjacked vehicles and seized 186 firearms. The team arrested 224 juveniles on 335 felonies and 274 misdemeanors.
