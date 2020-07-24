The tax-free weekend for back to school shopping is getting close. And this year, the state has added a second sales-tax holiday.
Back to school shopping starts next weekend.
The limits on how much you can spend on tax-free items has doubled this year.
You can spend up to $200 for clothing and school supplies and $3,000 for computers and other electronics.
Then the weekend of August 7, you'll be able to buy food and drinks at restaurants, tax-free.
This is a first time for Tennessee.
It'll save you money and hopefully gives local restaurants a much-needed boost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.