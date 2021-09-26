NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Nashville Sunday night.
Metro Police responded to the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron is heading to the scene and we will bring you the latest as it becomes available.
