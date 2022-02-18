MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a store Friday morning.
Officials said via Twitter that just before 10 a.m. Friday, two suspects robbed the Cash Express located at 909 NW Broad Street at gunpoint.
The tweet went on to say the two suspects left in a tan Dodge Journey.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Albert Miles (629)201-5513.
