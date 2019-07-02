MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro Police said they have identified a second suspect in a murder that happened on Eagle Street in June.
29-year-old Delarrious Dewayne Croawford and 22-year-old Quandre Marquis Knowles are suspected in the shooting death of Daicori Saunders on Eagle Street in Murfreesboro.
Police detectives have obtained murder warrants for both men on 1st degree murder charges.
If you know where either man is, or have information regarding where they might be, please contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Jacob Fountain at 629-201-5525, or call the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers tip line at 615-893-7867.
