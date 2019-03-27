Two people are being questioned by police after a reported shooting near Meharry Medical College on Wednesday.
Police received a call at 4:38 p.m. that someone had been shot.
A victim was not found at the scene, but later showed up at TriStar Centennial Medical Center with a non-lifethreatening injury.
Two suspects were fled the scene and was pursued by police.
They were caught in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue North and are currently being questioned by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.