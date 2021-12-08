Robert Jaylen Holland and Miracle Bailey
Clarksville PF

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested two suspects in a fatal Wednesday night shooting near Buckshot Dr. and Whitetail Dr. that left a 17-year-old teenager dead.

18-year-old Robert Jaylen Holland from Nashville and 18-year-old Miracle Bailey from Clarksville were arrested and charged Thursday.

Holland was charged with Criminal Homicide and Bailey was charged with Facilitation of Criminal Homicide.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, police were able to locate the vehicle shortly after the pursuit and arrest Holland.

Clarksville homicide

Police were called to the area for a shooting in progress. When they arrived they found one male who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead shortly after. 

Police have not said if this is an isolated incident or if neighbors should be concerned. If you have any video or information that could help investigators, please call Sergeant Newman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340. 

