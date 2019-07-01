HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested two suspects accused of stealing nearly $7,000 in tools from a Hendersonville construction site in Goodlettsville on Monday.

Goodlettsville Police spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection with the theft of the tools on June 18 from a fenced construction site on Saundersville Road.

Police located the suspects at a Goodlettsville hotel.

Police are attempting to recover the stolen tools.

Paul Jones, 31, of Nashville, and Shane Pruitt, 35, of Goodlettsville, have been charged with theft over $2,500.