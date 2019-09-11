News4 Gun School Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two 16-year-old students at Hunters Lane High School carried a loaded nine-millimeter handgun on campus Wednesday. 

Police say a tip led to school staff searching a car where they found the gun inside a backpack in the trunk. 

The 16-year-old driver let his 16-year-old passenger put the backpack in the trunk of his car after arriving at school. The passenger admitted the gun was his. 

The students are both in 11th grade and have been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property. 

The gun was reported as lost in 2015. 

