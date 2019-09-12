NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two 13-year-old middle school students have been charged with carrying an unloaded gun to LEAD Neely’s Bend Middle School on Wednesday.
Police said a teacher noticed the two eighth-graders passing a backpack back and forth between them during class. She took the backpack and located the .40 caliber handgun inside. Two .40 caliber bullets were also recovered.
Both students are charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.
